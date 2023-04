videoDetails

Asad Ahmed Encounter: Mafia's son will be buried today in ancestral cemetery

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

In some time the dead bodies of Atiq's son Asad and shooter Ghulam will reach Prayagraj. Late night an ambulance left Jhansi for Prayagraj under police protection. Mafia's son will be buried today in the ancestral cemetery.