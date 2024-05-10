Advertisement
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Navneet Rana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
While addressing a public meeting amid Lok Sabha elections 2024, Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Rana has made controversial remarks regarding Owaisi brothers. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has counterattacked over Navneet Rana's statement.

