Vikrant Massey's Intense Argument With Cab Driver Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Fans are left wondering as actor Vikrant Massey gets into a heated argument with a cab driver in a widely shared video. Recognized for his part in "12th Fail," Massey has not commented on the event, leaving some to wonder if it's a PR ploy. Massey is seen in the video objecting to a rate hike with the cab driver, who identifies himself before pointing the camera in Massey's direction.

