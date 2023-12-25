trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702742
Asaduddin Owaisi huge remarks over Rajouri Encounter

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Search operation of security forces in search of terrorists continued for the sixth day in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Along with cordoning off the entire area, the forest areas are also being monitored from the sky. So that the terrorists do not get a chance to escape at any cost. For this the help of helicopters and drones was taken. Who are constantly keeping an eye on the dense forests from height. There are many areas where terrorists are suspected to be hiding, hence the security forces are searching every area of the forest. Along with the sky, the army has also increased the pace of its operations on the ground. Help of sniffer dogs is also being taken for this. Along with residential areas, those areas which are completely deserted are also being searched.

