NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on love jihad in the country, 'Who is the son of Godse-Apte?'

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi On Love Jihad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has given a big statement regarding Love Jihad. Raising a question on this issue, he said, 'Godse-Apte ki aulad kaun?'

All Videos

Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 9th June 2023
5:19
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 9th June 2023
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan gives strict orders to investigate Madarsas
0:34
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan gives strict orders to investigate Madarsas
Fierce fire broke out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area
1:13
 Fierce fire broke out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP from Kolhapur, says, 'Conspiracy to defame Muslims'
13:37
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP from Kolhapur, says, 'Conspiracy to defame Muslims'
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the effect of Kundali's Pitra Dosh
4:17
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the effect of Kundali's Pitra Dosh

Trending Videos

5:19
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 9th June 2023
0:34
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan gives strict orders to investigate Madarsas
1:13
Fierce fire broke out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area
13:37
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP from Kolhapur, says, 'Conspiracy to defame Muslims'
4:17
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the effect of Kundali's Pitra Dosh
asaduddin owaisi on love jihad,asaduddin owaisi on love jihad breaking,Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi latest speech,asaduddin owaisi breaking,Asaduddin Owaisi breaking news,AIMIM President,AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi,aimim president in uttar pradesh,aimim president on love jihad,Owaisi,owaisi on love jihad,owaisi asaduddin,Owaisi Speech,love jihad news today,love jihad in india,india love jihad,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,today news,