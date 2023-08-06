trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645395
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on Nuh Bulldozer Action: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has got agitated over the bulldozer action regarding the violence in Nuh. Regarding this, Owaisi said, 'Why bulldozer on the basis of allegations?'

All Videos

Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
play icon4:58
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai
play icon0:40
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai

Trending Videos

Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
play icon4:58
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai
play icon0:40
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai
nuh bulldozer action,nuh bulldozer news,nuh bulldozer news in hindi,Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi on nuh,asaduddin owaisi on news,Owaisi,owaisi on nuh,owaisi on nuh violence,nuh violence update,नूंह हिंसा,Sahara Hotel,Breaking News,Haryana Nuh Violence,nuh news,Haryana violence,Nuh Violence,nuh violence haryana,mewat violence,nuh haryana,Haryana news,haryana violence news,Haryana,Haryana Police,haryana nuh clash,nuh haryana news,mewat haryana,