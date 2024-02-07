trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718946
Asaduddin Owaisi slams Uniform Civil Code

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Deshhit: The Dhami government of Uttarakhand introduced the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Assembly and today this bill was also passed. All Muslim organizations have expressed opposition to this bill. AIMIM Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also raised questions on the UCC Bill.

