videoDetails
Ashok Gehlot's attack on PM Modi
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 02, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Attacking PM Modi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Hitler was also very popular at one time. Then what happened to Germany later, ruined the whole of Germany.
