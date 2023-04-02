NewsVideos
Ashok Gehlot's attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Attacking PM Modi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Hitler was also very popular at one time. Then what happened to Germany later, ruined the whole of Germany.

