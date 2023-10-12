trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674168
Ashwini Choubey comments on Bihar Train Accident

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Bihar Train Accident: A major train accident has occurred in Buxar, Bihar. 23 bogies of North East Express Train have derailed near Raghunathpur Junction in Buxar district. Four passengers have died in the accident while more than 100 passengers are said to be injured. Regarding this accident, Ashwini Choubey himself has come to take stock of the situation.
