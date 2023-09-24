trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666353
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: India has got one more medal in the Asian Games, India has got a bronze medal in the men's pair in sailing. India has so far won a total of three medals in the Asian Games. At the same time, after the victory of the women's team against Bangladesh, a medal in cricket has also been confirmed.
