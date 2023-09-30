trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669091
Asian Games 2023: India won 10th gold medal, Indian men's team won medal in squash

Sep 30, 2023
India's 10th gold medal in Asian Games. The squash team won the gold medal by defeating Pakistan.
