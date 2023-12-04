trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695383
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Assembly Election Results: BJP got a big victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while Congress won in Telangana. BJP MPs gave a grand welcome to PM Modi in the Lok Sabha after the results of the assembly elections. Earlier, on reaching the House, PM Modi advised the opposition that instead of being disappointed with the defeat, they should learn from it and do not use Parliament as a platform for their frustrations.
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
Assembly Election Result 2023: Five years old party ZPM creates history in Mizoram
Assembly Election Result 2023: Five years old party ZPM creates history in Mizoram
Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Have To Prepare A lot To Defeat BJP', says Akhilesh Yadav
Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Have To Prepare A lot To Defeat BJP', says Akhilesh Yadav
Assembly Election Results 2023: Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh tells real reason of BJP's victory
Assembly Election Results 2023: Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh tells real reason of BJP's victory
Mayawati Reaction on Election Results: 'BJP's victory is hard to swallow...', says Mayawati
Mayawati Reaction on Election Results: 'BJP's victory is hard to swallow...', says Mayawati

