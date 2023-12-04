trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695302
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assembly Elections Results 2023: BJP's victory is the defeat of the arrogant alliance, says JP Nadda

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Assembly Elections Results 2023: BJP National President JP Nadda has described BJP's victory as the defeat of the arrogant alliance. He said that BJP's victory in three states has sealed the Modi wave. Let us tell you that BJP has won big in three states in the results declared yesterday.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut demanded - conduct elections through ballot paper once
Play Icon1:43
Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut demanded - conduct elections through ballot paper once
Rajnath Singh claims full majority government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon2:35
Rajnath Singh claims full majority government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Mayawati's shocking statement on assembly results
Play Icon3:42
Mayawati's shocking statement on assembly results
Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM
Play Icon1:9
Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM
Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash
Play Icon4:29
Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash

Trending Videos

Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut demanded - conduct elections through ballot paper once
play icon1:43
Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut demanded - conduct elections through ballot paper once
Rajnath Singh claims full majority government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
play icon2:35
Rajnath Singh claims full majority government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Mayawati's shocking statement on assembly results
play icon3:42
Mayawati's shocking statement on assembly results
Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM
play icon1:9
Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM
Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash
play icon4:29
Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash
Deepak Sharma,