Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
The electoral battle began on November 07 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray in Mizoram while 223 candidates in Chhattisgarh. As voters queued up outside polling booths, senior citizens didn’t give voting a miss.
