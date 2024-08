videoDetails

At the time of attendance students will say Jai Hind Sir - MP Minister Vijay Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 05:42 PM IST

Ratlam Minister Statements: When attendance is taken in schools, all the students mark their attendance by saying yes sir or yes ma'am. But this will not happen in Ratlam now because the minister of Madhya Pradesh has issued a unique order. And after which people are saying that just like Madhya Pradesh is famous for its strange feats, the minister's statement is also the same.