trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702776
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Atal ji respected us a lot...' , says Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Today is the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. During this, Nitish Kumar gave a big statement while paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said, Atal ji has been very kind to me. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish said that Vajpayee had played a big role in making him the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, he has also given a big statement regarding PM Modi.

All Videos

PM Modi to inaugurates of 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains on December 30
Play Icon7:17
PM Modi to inaugurates of 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains on December 30
'Modi ji will win again...', says Jagatguru Rambhadracharya
Play Icon10:1
'Modi ji will win again...', says Jagatguru Rambhadracharya
Asaduddin Owaisi huge remarks over Rajouri Encounter
Play Icon6:49
Asaduddin Owaisi huge remarks over Rajouri Encounter
Anju Reveals everything on Zee News after returning from Pakistan
Play Icon15:55
Anju Reveals everything on Zee News after returning from Pakistan
Massive Traffic Jam Near Himachal for Christmas and New Year celebration
Play Icon2:26
Massive Traffic Jam Near Himachal for Christmas and New Year celebration

Trending Videos

PM Modi to inaugurates of 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains on December 30
play icon7:17
PM Modi to inaugurates of 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains on December 30
'Modi ji will win again...', says Jagatguru Rambhadracharya
play icon10:1
'Modi ji will win again...', says Jagatguru Rambhadracharya
Asaduddin Owaisi huge remarks over Rajouri Encounter
play icon6:49
Asaduddin Owaisi huge remarks over Rajouri Encounter
Anju Reveals everything on Zee News after returning from Pakistan
play icon15:55
Anju Reveals everything on Zee News after returning from Pakistan
Massive Traffic Jam Near Himachal for Christmas and New Year celebration
play icon2:26
Massive Traffic Jam Near Himachal for Christmas and New Year celebration
Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,atal bihari vajpayee jayanti 2023,Atal Bihari Vajpayee,atal bihari vajpayee jayanti,atal bihari vajpayee news,Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday,Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death,Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary,Atal Bihari,Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee,atal bihari vajpayee biography,atal on pakistan,nitish kumar on atal bihari vajpayee,nitish kumar on pm modi,