trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643912
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed Case: Preparation to declare reward on Atiq's brother Ashraf's wife Zainab

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Atiq Ahmed Case: UP Police is preparing to declare reward on Zainab, wife of Ashraf, brother of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Please tell that Zainab is accused of helping the killers of Umesh Pal. Zainab has been on the run ever since she was made an accused in the case.

All Videos

Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
play icon4:42
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
play icon7:14
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
play icon6:41
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
play icon2:53
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction

Trending Videos

Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
play icon4:42
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
play icon7:14
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
play icon6:41
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
play icon2:53
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
atiq ahmed news,Shaista Parveen,Zainab,zainab ashraf wife,vijay mishra advocate,Umesh Pal,city special,prayagraj news in hindi,Latest Prayagraj News in Hindi,Prayagraj Hindi Samachar उमेश पाल हत्याकांड,अशरफ की पत्नी जैनब भी होगी इनामी,तैयारी शुरू,Atiq Ahmed,gagster atiq ahmed,atiq ahmed's lawyer,atique ahmed family,mafiya ateek ahmed,atiq ahmed latest news,atiq ahmed's lawyer arrested,atiq news live,uttar pradesh news,live news,Hindi News,today news,today latest news,Latest News,raju pal murder case,Breaking News,