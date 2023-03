videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed: Now the mafia will remain in Naini Central Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Prayagraj's MP-MLA court has given a major verdict in the 17-year-old Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Now the mafia will remain in Naini Central Jail only. Ateeq will not be taken to Sabarmati Jail.