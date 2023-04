videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's Wife Shaista Parveen to file bail plea in Allahabad High Court today

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen is going to file anticipatory bail application in Allahabad High Court today to avoid arrest in Umesh Pal murder case. He had filed an application in the MP-MLA court earlier also but it was rejected.