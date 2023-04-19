NewsVideos
videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista's last location traced in Kaushambi

|Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
The last location of Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen has been found in Kaushambi. Please inform that many other women are also present along with Shaista.

All Videos

4 days remand given to Atiq Ahmed's Shooters
2:7
4 days remand given to Atiq Ahmed's Shooters
5 policemen suspended amidst SIT investigation of Atiq murder case
3:17
5 policemen suspended amidst SIT investigation of Atiq murder case
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj complains to BCCI regarding a bookie asking for inside information
3:22
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj complains to BCCI regarding a bookie asking for inside information
Solar Eclipse 2023: These cities will witness the rare hybrid celestial event
Solar Eclipse 2023: These cities will witness the rare hybrid celestial event
Why every blue-eyed person on Earth is a descendant of a single human
Why every blue-eyed person on Earth is a descendant of a single human

Trending Videos

2:7
4 days remand given to Atiq Ahmed's Shooters
3:17
5 policemen suspended amidst SIT investigation of Atiq murder case
3:22
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj complains to BCCI regarding a bookie asking for inside information
Solar Eclipse 2023: These cities will witness the rare hybrid celestial event
Why every blue-eyed person on Earth is a descendant of a single human
shaista parveen location,shaista location,shaista parveen kaushambi,shaista parveen location breaking,last location of shaista parveen,last location,Location,location of shaista parveen,location shaista parveen,shaista parveen in kaushambi,shaista parveen kaushambi location,shaista kaushambi,shaista location traced,ayesha shabbir,ayesha shabbir shaista parveen,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen news today,Atiq Ahmed,umesh pal case,Zee News,Breaking News,