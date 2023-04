videoDetails

Atiq Ashraf Murder: Atiq-Ashraf's killers appear in court, 14-day remand ends today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Atiq Ashraf Murder: The three accused who murdered Mafia Atiq and Ashraf will be produced in the CJM's court today. The 14-day remand of the accused is ending today.