NewsVideos
videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: SIT team visits Prayagraj's Colvin Hospital

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
The investigation regarding the Atiq-Ashraf murder case has intensified. SIT team reached Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj. Forensic team is also present on the spot.

All Videos

Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Crime scene recreated to understand this massacre
6:52
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Crime scene recreated to understand this massacre
Badhir News: BJP attacks on Congress regarding MP Imran Pratapgarhi
5:28
Badhir News: BJP attacks on Congress regarding MP Imran Pratapgarhi
Crime Scene recreated to understand Atiq-Ashraf murder case
19:25
Crime Scene recreated to understand Atiq-Ashraf murder case
K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25 in suspected suicide | Zee News English
K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25 in suspected suicide | Zee News English
Punjab Kings to play IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore today at 3:30 pm
3:44
 Punjab Kings to play IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore today at 3:30 pm

Trending Videos

6:52
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Crime scene recreated to understand this massacre
5:28
Badhir News: BJP attacks on Congress regarding MP Imran Pratapgarhi
19:25
Crime Scene recreated to understand Atiq-Ashraf murder case
K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25 in suspected suicide | Zee News English
3:44
Punjab Kings to play IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore today at 3:30 pm
atiq-ashraf shot dead,atiq ashraf hatyakand,atiq ahmed hatyakand,shooter arun atiq hatyakand,atiq ashraf hatyakand shobha karandlaje,atiq-ashraf killed,atiq ashraf,atiq and ashraf shot dead,atiq ashraf kaun hai,atique and ashraf shot dead,atiq ashraf video,atiq ahmed ashraf,atiq ashraf murder,atiq ashraf ki news,atique ashraf dead,atiq and ashraf shot dead video,atiq ashraf killed,atiq brother ashraf,