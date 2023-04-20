हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Atiq-Ashraf Murder: SIT team visits Prayagraj's Colvin Hospital
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 20, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
The investigation regarding the Atiq-Ashraf murder case has intensified. SIT team reached Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj. Forensic team is also present on the spot.
×
