videoDetails

Atishi Marlena to not hoist flag on Independence Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Independence Day 2024: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal has been rejected in Delhi. Minister Atishi Marlena will not be able to hoist the flag on August 15. The General Administration Department has rejected this demand.