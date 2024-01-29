trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715059
NewsVideos
videoDetails

American military base attacked, around 3 soldiers killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Follow Us
America's military post in Jordan has been attacked by drones. Three American soldiers were killed and about two dozen people were injured in the attack.

All Videos

PM Modi to interact with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha show today
Play Icon1:49
PM Modi to interact with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha show today
Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon3:17
Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:26
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
Play Icon28:0
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
Play Icon16:37
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?

Trending Videos

PM Modi to interact with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha show today
play icon1:49
PM Modi to interact with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha show today
Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:17
Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
play icon28:0
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
play icon16:37
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?