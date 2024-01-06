trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706903
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Know Pran Pratishtha Ceremony details here

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramlala's life will be consecrated on January 22 in the Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi will consecrate the idol of Ramlala in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple. Today in the special episode of Ram-Ram, we will tell you how PM Modi will participate in the consecration as the host? Will be told.

All Videos

ED arrests TMC Leader Shankar Adhya in Bengal ration case
Play Icon37:44
ED arrests TMC Leader Shankar Adhya in Bengal ration case
Deshit: What Isro Will Do Next Regarding Study Sun?
Play Icon19:17
Deshit: What Isro Will Do Next Regarding Study Sun?
Deshhit: Why Red Sea Important For India Marine Commandos?
Play Icon4:54
Deshhit: Why Red Sea Important For India Marine Commandos?
Deshhit: Aditya-L1 reaches final destination
Play Icon6:28
Deshhit: Aditya-L1 reaches final destination
‘PM has time for photo sessions but can't visit Manipur’, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon42:55
‘PM has time for photo sessions but can't visit Manipur’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Trending Videos

ED arrests TMC Leader Shankar Adhya in Bengal ration case
play icon37:44
ED arrests TMC Leader Shankar Adhya in Bengal ration case
Deshit: What Isro Will Do Next Regarding Study Sun?
play icon19:17
Deshit: What Isro Will Do Next Regarding Study Sun?
Deshhit: Why Red Sea Important For India Marine Commandos?
play icon4:54
Deshhit: Why Red Sea Important For India Marine Commandos?
Deshhit: Aditya-L1 reaches final destination
play icon6:28
Deshhit: Aditya-L1 reaches final destination
‘PM has time for photo sessions but can't visit Manipur’, says Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon42:55
‘PM has time for photo sessions but can't visit Manipur’, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,PM Modi news,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,Hindi News,ayodhya ram mandir update,Ramlala's,January 22,Ram temple in Ayodhya,PM Modi will consecrate the idol of Ramlala,sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple,special episode of Ram-Ram,pran pratishtha,ram mandir news,pm modi in ram mandir,pm modi on pran pratishtha,