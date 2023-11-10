trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686294
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya ready before Diwali, see video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
Diwali in Ayodhya: Ayodhya is ready for the festival Diwali. After two days, Ramnagari will create a new record but before that, the decoration of Avadhpuri is attracting everyone. A wonderful picture is visible from the ghats.
Follow Us

All Videos

America's big statement regarding Diwali
Play Icon1:42
America's big statement regarding Diwali
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
Play Icon22:42
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
Play Icon20:36
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Play Icon18:30
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
Play Icon12:0
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?

Trending Videos

America's big statement regarding Diwali
play icon1:42
America's big statement regarding Diwali
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
play icon22:42
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
play icon20:36
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
play icon18:30
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
play icon12:0
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
ayodhya deepotsav 2023,Deepotsav in Ayodhya,Diwali 2023,Ayodhya diwali,Ayodhya Deepotsav,Diwali in Ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ayodhya deepotsav 2023 date,ram mandir ayodhya,ayodhya deepotsav diwali,ayodhya deepotsav 2022,ayodhya diwali 2023,deepotsav ayodhya,deepotsav ayodhya 2023,ayodhya deepotsav 2023 live,deepotsav 2023,pm modi in ayodhya,diwali ayodhya video,ayodhya ki diwali video,ayodhya vali diwali,ayodhya diwali ka video,Ram Mandir,