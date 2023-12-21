trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701396
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Trust invites Sonia Gandhi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Complete arrangements have been made to make the life consecration ceremony of Ramlala grand at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is being told that regarding this ceremony, opposition leaders have also been invited by the Ram Mandir Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held on January 22. Main opposition Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi have also been invited to this program.

All Videos

Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
Play Icon6:0
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
Delhi's Health Minister makes huge statement over Covid New Variant JN.1
Play Icon2:52
Delhi's Health Minister makes huge statement over Covid New Variant JN.1
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Play Icon7:26
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Social media platform X server down
Play Icon3:19
Social media platform X server down
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video
Play Icon0:50
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video

Trending Videos

Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
play icon6:0
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
Delhi's Health Minister makes huge statement over Covid New Variant JN.1
play icon2:52
Delhi's Health Minister makes huge statement over Covid New Variant JN.1
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
play icon7:26
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Social media platform X server down
play icon3:19
Social media platform X server down
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video
play icon0:50
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video
Sonia gandhi to attend the ceremony,Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony,Ram Temple,consecration ceremony,hanumant dham consecration ceremony,cm yogi in consecration ceremony,consecration ceremony in lucknow,Sonia Gandhi,Ram Mandir trust,Ram temple in Ayodhya,Ram Mandir,Ramlala Consecration Ceremony,ram mandir inauguration,ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Congress,ram mandir ayodhya opening,ram mandir news,22 january ram mandir status,zee news hd,Zee News,