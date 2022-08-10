NewsVideos

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Expansion of liberalisation created alot of business leaders

With expanded liberalisation policies and the opening of the Indian economy, the Indian software industry has gone beyond just global offshoring opportunities. Now, India is a breeding ground for inspiring business leaders and innovators.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
