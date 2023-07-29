trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642206
Baat Pate Ki: A minor girl from Rajasthan...was trapped in the trap of Pakistani Aslam!

Jul 29, 2023
Pakistan has tried to trap a girl from Rajasthan just like Anju. A minor girl from Sikar district of Rajasthan was caught by the CISF at the airport. The 17-year-old minor is a class 12 student. The minor was in contact with a boy from Lahore through Instagram.

