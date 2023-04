videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: 'Amritpal' wants to surrender in the costume of terrorist Bhindranwale!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

After the arrest of Papalpreet, Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh may surrender soon. Fugitive Amritpal Singh wants to 'surrender' in Bhinderwale's outfit.