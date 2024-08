videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Assam gang-rape accused drowns in pond after trying to escape police custody

Sonam | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

News came from Assam this morning. Where a gangrape accused died by drowning in a pond. In an attempt to escape from the police, the accused jumped into a pond.. and then after two hours his body was found in the pond. But there is no mourning at all on this death.. People are calling it nature's justice. Why.. why are people so satisfied with a death.. see this report..