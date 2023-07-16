trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636046
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Indian Army organized a big arms exhibition in Kargil before Kargil Vijay Diwas. During this, from Bofors howitzer to Dhanush cannon made in India were included in the exhibition. On July 26, Indian people including the Indian Army celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas. This exhibition was organized at a time when PM Modi was on a tour of UAE. During his visit to UAE, PM Modi has decided to fight against terrorism together with UAE.
