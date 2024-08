videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Bulldozer action against accused from Muslim mob that pelted stones at Chhatarpur police station

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Baat Pate Ki: Bulldozers have been run on the house of Congress vice-president Shahzad Ali, who led the mob that attacked and pelted stones at a police station in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.