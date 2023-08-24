trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653250
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan sent a new picture of the moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The Chandrayaan-3's lander module has successfully touched down on the Moon's south pole, making India the first nation in the world to achieve this feat. India is also the fourth nation, after the United States, China and Russia to have landed on the Moon.
Baat Pate Ki: Big 'explosion' in low budget
play icon5:40
Baat Pate Ki: Big 'explosion' in low budget
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Rahul afraid or does he scare?
play icon9:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Rahul afraid or does he scare?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'BJP has captured the whole country'...
play icon22:50
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'BJP has captured the whole country'...
BRICS summit 2023: PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting at BRICS summit, both countries agree on tension on LAC
play icon9:35
BRICS summit 2023: PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting at BRICS summit, both countries agree on tension on LAC
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is 24's victory ahead of fear?
play icon9:10
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is 24's victory ahead of fear?

