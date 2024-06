videoDetails

Baat Pate ki: Did joining NDA prove costly for Nitish?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

Nitish Kumar got a big shock after the Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Singh, son of Jagdanand Singh, state president of Nitish Kumar's party JDU, resigned from JDU. Did NDA's support prove costly for Nitish Kumar?