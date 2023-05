videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: G-20 meeting in Kashmir... Actor 'Ramcharan' danced on 'Natu-Natu'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

South India's superstar film actor Ramcharan has attended the G-20 meeting today. During the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, actor Ramcharan danced on the stage on the song 'Naatu Naatu' from his film.