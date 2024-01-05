trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706612
Baat Pate Ki: Govt to implement new criminal laws by January 26

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Regarding the Indian Judicial Code, which was created in place of the IPC which was in place since the British era, it is being said that this law can be implemented before the Republic Day i.e. 26th January. It is also being told that with the issuance of the notification, the process of release of about 82 thousand prisoners lodged in jail for less serious crimes will start. He is likely to come out of jail before Holi.

