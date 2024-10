videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: IIT Kanpur’s Breakthrough in Oral Cancer Detection

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

IIT Kanpur has developed a cutting-edge device that can detect oral cancer within minutes, providing accurate results. This breakthrough offers significant promise for early diagnosis, marking a major success in the field of cancer detection in India and potentially revolutionizing cancer treatment.