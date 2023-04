videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Insult of religious flag, tension again in Jamshedpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, there was fierce stone pelting between the two sides. During this, the furious mob also started arson and set many vehicles and shops on fire. Today the flag march has also been taken out by the police.