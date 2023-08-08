trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646543
Baat Pate Ki: Nishikant Dubey's attack on Rahul Gandhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made fun of Rahul during the discussion on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha. He said, Sonia ji has only two objectives, first - to set her son and second to present her son-in-law.

