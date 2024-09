videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi Addresses UN General Assembly on Multilateral Solutions

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

On the third day of his U.S. visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly. The focus of his speech will be on "Multilateral Solutions for a Better Future," and global leaders are expected to participate.