Baat Pate Ki: 'Ram isn't fire, he's energy', PM Modi Slams Opposition in Ayodhya Ram Mandir

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Today there is an atmosphere of celebration in the entire country. Lord Shri Ram has been seated in Ayodhya temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ritually consecrated Ram Lalla. Many dignitaries of the country were present on this occasion. After Pran Pratistha, PM Modi also gave a speech. What happened after the consecration of Ramlala? Watch the full video...

Watch EXCLUSIVE discussion on Ram Temple Pratishtha
Watch EXCLUSIVE discussion on Ram Temple Pratishtha
‘Ram Lala will not stay in a tent’, says PM Modi after Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
‘Ram Lala will not stay in a tent’, says PM Modi after Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Deepotsav at Har Ki Paudi in Haridwar, Uttarakhand
Deepotsav at Har Ki Paudi in Haridwar, Uttarakhand
Essel Group's Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra launches new app
Essel Group's Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra launches new app
Deepotsav at Saryu Ghat On Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Deepotsav at Saryu Ghat On Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

