NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Supreme Court's comment on West Bengal Violence - Elections cannot be held with violence

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Commenting on the violence in the West Bengal Panchayat elections, the Supreme Court said that there is an old history of violence in elections in Bengal, elections cannot be held with violence, the state government and the Election Commission on the deployment of Central Forces Why the objection?

All Videos

Indian High Commission In London Hosts Yoga Session Ahead Of International Yoga Day
play icon5:7
Indian High Commission In London Hosts Yoga Session Ahead Of International Yoga Day
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
play icon8:23
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
play icon7:34
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
play icon1:4
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
play icon29:26
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America

Trending Videos

Indian High Commission In London Hosts Yoga Session Ahead Of International Yoga Day
play icon5:7
Indian High Commission In London Hosts Yoga Session Ahead Of International Yoga Day
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
play icon8:23
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
play icon7:34
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
play icon1:4
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
play icon29:26
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
Baat Pate Ki,Bengal violence,Supreme Court,SC,Central forces,Zee News,Zee Hindustan,Zee News,Hindi,Bengal breaking,Bengal violence,governer visit,Bengal violence,Mamta Banerjee,bjp delegation meet governer,Bengal violence,bombazi,bengal hinsa,Bengal mai hinsa,Bengal violence,Mamta Banerjee,BJP,BJP News,West Bengal news,Hindi News,बंगाल में बमबाजी,बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा,बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव,bengal violence news,Bengal violence,bengal panchayat election violence,bengal panchayat election,Kolkata News,kolkata News in Hindi,Latest kolkata News,kolkata Headlines,कोलकाता Samachar,पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा का दौर,साउथ 24 परगना में आज भी बवाल जारी,पश्चिम बंगाल,बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव,तृणमूल कांग्रेस,West Bengal,Bengal panchayat Elections,Trinamool Congress,