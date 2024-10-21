Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: What's happening in Muzaffarnagar?

Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
UP to Bihar... Hate riots continue....First of all let's talk about Muzaffarnagar in UP...where tension spread in the city due to objectionable comments on Facebook...hundreds of people gathered on the streets in protest, the situation became tense...protests started happening at various places in the city...to avoid the situation from worsening, the administration has immediately deployed heavy police force...security arrangements have been tightened...

NEWS ON ONE CLICK