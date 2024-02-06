trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718545
Baat Pate Ki: Where did AAP commit a huge mistake?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Today, the ED team raided more than 12 locations of Aam Aadmi Party leaders in connection with the scam in the tender process and bill payment in Delhi Jal Board by disregarding the rules. In which the ED team raided the house of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Das Gupta, personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal and former Jal Board member Sharad Kumar.

