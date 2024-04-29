Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?

Apr 29, 2024
Baat Pate Ki: Before leaving for nomination, Smriti Irani performed puja and sought blessings from God. Earlier on Sunday, Smriti Irani had gone to Ayodhya and had darshan of Ramlala. Reached the nomination venue through about 2 kilometer long road show. During this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was also present. The supporters standing to welcome Smriti Irani showered flowers on her chariot and also raised slogans. During this, BJP and Congress workers clashed at one place in the road show. However, the police present on the spot pacified the matter. After filling the nomination, Smriti Irani targeted the opposition.

