Baby Gorilla's Cute Fight With Mother Goes Viral- Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 01, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Watch as a baby gorilla punches out at its collected mama in a violent rage. In the brief film, we see the little rebel's stunning outburst of annoyance as its mother strolls off, apparently unperturbed. The clip quickly grew fame and generated humorous responses from viewers. The mother gorilla's cool answer brought solace to a lot, as messages like "But Mum wasn't paying any attention to it..." flooded in. also easy to relate to.

