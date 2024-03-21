Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badaun murder case accused Javed said after arrest

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Police Arrest Badaun Accused Javed: Badaun murder accused Javed has been arrested by the police from Bareilly. Two children were murdered by slitting their throats in Baba Colony in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. After the incident, UP Police found one of the accused Sajid and killed him in an encounter. Whereas, the second accused Javed had absconded. Javed has surrendered before the police in Bareilly. Watch what Javed told after his arrest.

All Videos

Badaun victim's family made this demand for Javed
Play Icon08:53
Badaun victim's family made this demand for Javed
We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti - Rahul Gandhi Responds
Play Icon00:36
We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti - Rahul Gandhi Responds
Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
Play Icon00:40
 Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
Play Icon02:04
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress
Play Icon01:58
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress

Trending Videos

Badaun victim's family made this demand for Javed
play icon8:53
Badaun victim's family made this demand for Javed
We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti - Rahul Gandhi Responds
play icon0:36
We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti - Rahul Gandhi Responds
Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
play icon0:40
Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
play icon2:4
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress
play icon1:58
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress