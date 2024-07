videoDetails

Badhir News: 1 Dead, Many Trapped After Building Collapses in Mumbai

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Badhir News: A major accident has happened in Mumbai's Grant Road area when a part of the balcony of a building collapsed. A woman died after being buried under the debris of the balcony. Some people are still trapped in the debris. The fire brigade team is on the spot for rescue. The building whose balcony part has collapsed is a 4-storey building. And this building was already given a notice.