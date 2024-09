videoDetails

Badhir News: Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rainfall

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

Badhir News: According to IMD, in the next 24 hours this pressure will move in the northwest direction towards the coast of Odisha-West Bengal and will turn into a deep pressure. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rains with heavy rains at some places. Light rain will continue in the capital Delhi.